JUST IN: Sheetz seeks Fairborn site as Dayton-area plans expand

“It’s been a great partnership and with every site we’ve been able to work with Sheetz on,” said Kareem Amr, project manager of Skilken Gold, a real estate business working on Sheetz’s Ohio expansion.

In April 2021, Sheetz opened its first store in the Columbus market. It wants about 60 locations in Central Ohio, Amr said. All locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, according to the company’s website.

“There’s always been an angle we’re able to improve these sites,” Amr added. “And we certainly aspire to contribute to do so … we’re happy to be good stewards and we want Sheetz to be a good neighbor here.”

A preliminary plan for the facility was approved 7-0 by Fairborn City Council Monday night. A key component for approval were conditions requiring stormwater runoff to the east side of the land, Fairborn City Planner Kathleen Riggs said.

Once all approvals are granted, construction is expected to take 12 to 18 months, records show.

The Fairborn plans call for a 6,138 square foot building with a brick façade and stone accents for retail and restaurant use, including a drive through on the site.

The proposal also calls for a 3,000 square foot canopy over 12 fueling stations, as well as outdoor seating and an expanded patio, according to city records. The drive through lane would accommodate 14 vehicles, the proposal Fairborn City Council reviewed Monday night shows.

Plans includes 39 parking spaces, none for semi-tractor trailers.