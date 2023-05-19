Restaurants we miss: The Barnsider was the destination for celebrating special occasions

For decades, The Barnsider was a popular destination for prom dinners, rehearsal dinners, family gatherings and special events.
The restaurant and bar, which opened in 1975 at 5202 N. Main St. in Harrison Twp., was in operation for over 40 years before it shut down and was sold in May 2016.
A 1981 review of the Barnsider said, “It’s always possible to get a decent drink and a good steak out at the Barnsider, this popular restaurant does a brisk business dealing in the basics — hearty food and lots of it.”
The atmosphere was described as “relaxed, with a smoky bar, waitresses that call you ‘Hon,’ and a weathered menu. ...This is a generous meal, well-served.”
The owner
Born in Canton, China, in 1941, owner Mary Seto Miller moved to Hong Kong as a child, then emigrated with her family to Canada when she was 13. She attended community college in Michigan before finding a job at a Cincinnati-area Asian restaurant, The Dragon Inn, where she learned the restaurant business from the bottom up, from bartending to the kitchen.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
She got married and moved to Dayton in 1967, where she was poised to open a Chinese restaurant on Needmore Road north of Dayton when a partner — who was also going to be the chef — bailed out at the last minute. A series of events then led her to lease the space that would become her first restaurant: The Barnsider.
At the time of the closing, Miller, then 76, said the sale would allow her to spend more time with her family and to focus on her other restaurants. Miller and members of her family also owned other restaurants in the area, including the now-closed Wellington Grille in Beavercreek, Harrison’s in Tipp City, and the Blue Berry Cafe in Bellbrook.
The fire
A fire, which started on a grill, destroyed the Barnsider in November of 1983.
Only the exterior walls were saved.
The Barnsider was rebuilt, and opened almost a year later in October, 1984. The new Barnsider had more seating capacity and more room for parties and groups.
Barnsider management made an impassioned plea to area employers to temporarily hire members of the restaurant’s crew until the restaurant was back up and running. Out of 33 employees at the time of the fire, 30 returned.
The Barnsider menu
A 2013 Dayton Daily News article on The Barnsider highlighted some of menu items that kept diners coming back for decades. Here are some excerpts:
- “The cheese and bacon in the au gratin potatoes and the thought of an unpretentious Manhattan on the rocks alone are enough to make me want to pop into The Barnsider. ... The steaks, seafood and seriously thick center cut pork chops on the menu at this Dayton area classic ramp that drive up.”
- “The moist and flavorful horseradish crusted salmon lives up to its bill as one of the most popular dishes on the menu.”
Credit: Lisa Powell
Credit: Lisa Powell
- “It was a toss-up between the Buffalo shrimp and the shrimp cocktail. The shrimp cocktail come with a cocktail sauce that rivals anything you can find in a more expense steakhouse and are only a few cents more than the Buffalo shrimp.”
- “The onion soup — with or without the baked-on mozzarella cheese — comes with chunks of onion and is accompanied by giant Parmesan croutons.”
- “The crispy breaded pork tenderloin, one of my favorites, comes with rich and smooth mushroom sauce.”
- “The friendly, old-school customer service and little touches like the loaves of bread that come with dinner add up at the Barnsider.”