Centerville HS dismisses early due to power outage
Retired Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K9 honored with ‘last walk’

Retired Montgomery County Sheriff's K9 Recon was honored with a "last walk." Recon served the sheriff's office for five years before retiring in 2020. He died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Photo courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Local News
By
5 minutes ago

A retired Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K9 who died Monday was honored for his five-year career, which included protection details for three presidents.

K9 Recon was honored with a “last walk” with his handler, retired Sgt. Troy Bodine, and his family, according to the sheriff’s office. The MCSO’s K9 Unit and other members for the sheriff’s office also joined.

“Thank you K9 Recon for your service to this community,” read a Facebook post on the sheriff’s office’s page. “You were loved by all of us at MCSO, but especially by the Bodine Family and will never be forgotten.”

Recon retired in 2020. He handled 300 K9 dispatches, including 200 patrol-related calls, 86 explosive calls and 10 dignitary details. Recon was assigned to special details for presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, which included overall protection and explosive searches, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Some of his favorite details had been anything dealing with the general public,” according to the sheriff’s office. “He enjoyed all of the love and attention, getting his belly rubbed and carrots for snacks.”

