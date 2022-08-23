Retired Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K9 honored with ‘last walk’

K9 Recon was honored with a “last walk” with his handler, retired Sgt. Troy Bodine, and his family, according to the sheriff’s office. The MCSO’s K9 Unit and other members for the sheriff’s office also joined.

“Thank you K9 Recon for your service to this community,” read a Facebook post on the sheriff’s office’s page. “You were loved by all of us at MCSO, but especially by the Bodine Family and will never be forgotten.”