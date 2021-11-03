Rigano, Hunt, Fischer pull ahead in Beavercreek school board race

Carl Fischer:

An electrical engineer and parent of current Beavercreek students, Fischer said improving the schools’ diversity and inclusion efforts is a top priority for him, so every student feels welcomed.

Fischer said the district needs to explain school funding to the public in more understandable ways. He wants schools to try new things, like project-based learning, to keep pace with a changing economy. He’d like to see practical skills emphasized, including financial literacy and information literacy. He said through his work, he’s familiar with running large programs, and guiding teams to execute effectively.

Krista Hunt:

A church ministry assistant, parent of current students and eight-year school board member, Hunt has a focus on character education, having helped launch the Shine Awards given monthly to students of character.

Hunt said teachers are doing important work to meet the needs of kids who are behind academically after 18 months of COVID disruptions. She said there are no glaring problems with the budget and cited the recent multimillion-dollar savings from health plan changes.

Jo Ann Rigano:

A retired teacher and eight-year school board member, Rigano said she thinks Beavercreek schools do an “exceptional job” of preparing kids for their adult futures, in large part because of the diverse set of courses for them to take and opportunities to participate in.

She thinks the district’s budget is in good position, and she wouldn’t call for significant changes in what they spend their money on. But she said state funding is always a concern. She said she’s a good candidate because her decades of experience in education have helped her master educational issues from elementary to college level.

Allison Lindsay:

A parent of five (four current Beavercreek students), Lindsay said she thinks Beavercreek schools and teachers do a good job academically and with enrichment programs, especially compared to schools in other states where her husband has been deployed.

On “critical race theory:, Lindsay said, “You can call it CRT or justice-centered learning or diversity, equity and inclusion … culturally conscious education, whatever you want, but if it embraces those foundational principles of the academic theory of critical race theory, it does not belong in our K-12 public education.”

Mark Passage:

A civilian US Air Force employee, he listed transparency and accountability as his other top priorities for the district. He said he wants to review all school programs individually “to locate waste.”