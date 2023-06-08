RiverScape MetroPark to sell alcohol for the first time

Inside the DORA, people can buy alcohol in special to-go cups that they can carry outside on the street.

The Oregon District currently is an outdoor drinking district, but Dayton’s only DORA will soon be expanded to cover most of downtown.

People who buy DORA drinks will be able to visit RiverScape with their drinks in hand.

But this is separate from that, and RiverScape will sell pre-packaged cans or bottles.

“For us this is more about broadening our offerings to satisfy the citizens of Montgomery County,” Borders said.