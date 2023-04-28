Riverside man faces 100 child porn charges

A Riverside man was indicted Friday on 100 counts in a child pornography investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
Gerald Clovis Brecheen Jr., 26, is scheduled to be arraigned May 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 50 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
The charges follow an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
“The sheriff’s office received information from the Department of Homeland Security that the defendant had been activity purchasing child pornography on the Dark Web,” he said.
A warrant was issued for Brecheen’s arrest.
