Riverside moves forward on housing development despite residents’ concerns

Developer wants to build 116 new townhomes in Riverside

Diana Wood, a resident on Glendean Avenue, said the area of the proposed development already has apartments, homes and senior housing.

“We’re just we’re really concerned about the high density in regards to traffic, social issues, and also our neighbors on the back side of the property,” Wood said.

She said flooding is also a concern for residents, who already are seeing the issue in that area. She suggested the additional townhomes may contribute to the problem.

Pultz said issue may be fixed in the new development, because the flooding would have to be addressed in the area around the new homes.

Addressing residents’ other concerns, Pultz said he believes the home values in the area will increase, rather than decrease.

He said Riverside residents are underestimating the values of Riverside, with its schools and the proximity to the Air Force Museum. He said families are now headed to Fairborn and Beavercreek because the homes they want are available there but not in Riverside.

“Our mission is that we will provide them with the type of housing that those individuals will see when they come here, so that we can start capturing those new families,” he said. “They’re looking for a home that right now Riverside is not able to provide.”

City council didn’t make any further comments on the topic at the meeting. Five of the six members of city council voted in favor of the proposed rezoning, with outgoing member Bev Campbell abstaining.