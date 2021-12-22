Riverside moves forward on housing development despite residents’ concerns

RIVERSIDE — City council is allowing a new housing complex to move forward, even though some neighbors around the proposed development are against it.
The proposed townhouse development is near Glendean and Fair Park avenues in Riverside, just south of Yorktown Colony Apartments. Neighbors said the area is crowded and expressed concerns that the proposed project would hurt property values in the neighborhood, although the townhomes are expected to cost $250,000 to $300,000 each — more than surrounding properties.
City council chose to rezone the property to allow for multi-family homes at the site.
Todd Pultz, the owner of the property and a Riverside resident, said he expects to build about 18 buildings housing 116 townhomes on about 14 acres. The townhomes would be between 1,400 and 1,600 square feet, he said.
Pultz said townhomes are something the city is lacking in terms of housing stock, and noted while the housing market is cooling slightly, the kind of product he is proposing is still selling “pretty darn good.”
Diana Wood, a resident on Glendean Avenue, said the area of the proposed development already has apartments, homes and senior housing.
“We’re just we’re really concerned about the high density in regards to traffic, social issues, and also our neighbors on the back side of the property,” Wood said.
She said flooding is also a concern for residents, who already are seeing the issue in that area. She suggested the additional townhomes may contribute to the problem.
Pultz said issue may be fixed in the new development, because the flooding would have to be addressed in the area around the new homes.
Addressing residents’ other concerns, Pultz said he believes the home values in the area will increase, rather than decrease.
He said Riverside residents are underestimating the values of Riverside, with its schools and the proximity to the Air Force Museum. He said families are now headed to Fairborn and Beavercreek because the homes they want are available there but not in Riverside.
“Our mission is that we will provide them with the type of housing that those individuals will see when they come here, so that we can start capturing those new families,” he said. “They’re looking for a home that right now Riverside is not able to provide.”
City council didn’t make any further comments on the topic at the meeting. Five of the six members of city council voted in favor of the proposed rezoning, with outgoing member Bev Campbell abstaining.
