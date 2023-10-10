Riverside police investigating incident outside poker club as potential homicide

The death of a man who suffered a head injury outside a Riverside poker club and then died days later at the hospital is being investigated as a possible homicide, according to police.

Crews responded around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to The Poker Hub parking lot at 5520 Burkhardt Road on a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found man with a head injury, as well as other injuries, said Riverside police. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from injuries Monday morning.

“Since this incident occurred our officer and detectives have been treating this case as a potential homicide due to the circumstances and the head injury,” said Maj. Matthew Sturgeon. “As of this moment this is an active investigation and we have no further comment.”

Multiple people were in the area when the incident occurred, he said. Anyone with information is urged to call the Riverside Police Department at 937-233-1801 or dispatch at 937-233-2080 or email at police@riversideoh.gov.