Riverside to hire company to manage city office buildings, wants to attract more tenants

The city bought the buildings in 2013 for about $2.6 million. Riverside uses about 11,000 square feet of the total of 165,000 square feet to house city staff. The rest of the building is rented out to anyone who wants to rent it. Some Air Force contractors work out of the buildings, Burkholder said.

The buildings are run on money generated through rents and aren’t subsidized with taxpayer dollars, he said.

Burkholder said in the past, the building has generated funds for the general fund, but the two funds are separate.

“It needs to be run like a business,” Burkholder said. “And that’s the approach we’re taking and that’s why we want more tenants to generate more revenue to support the operations of the building.”