Riverside to hire company to manage city office buildings, wants to attract more tenants

Riverside city council members agreed last week to hire Colliers International to manage the office buildings the city owns at Wright Point Office Park, 5100 and 5200 Springfield Street across from the Air Force Museum.
“Frankly, we just don’t have the time to dedicate to the buildings as needed, so we’re going to lean on them as an extension of our staff,” said Mark Carpenter, Riverside city manager.
The city is also planning to refinance the building, said Gary Burkholder, community development director for Riverside. That’s because the building, which was built in 1985, needs repairs to attract more tenants, he said.
“We want to be competitive with the other space on the market, so the city’s making a commitment to improve the overall quality of those buildings,” Burkholder said.
The community development department has been managing the building, Burkholder said, and hiring Colliers to do that work would free the department up for other tasks.
The city bought the buildings in 2013 for about $2.6 million. Riverside uses about 11,000 square feet of the total of 165,000 square feet to house city staff. The rest of the building is rented out to anyone who wants to rent it. Some Air Force contractors work out of the buildings, Burkholder said.
The buildings are run on money generated through rents and aren’t subsidized with taxpayer dollars, he said.
Burkholder said in the past, the building has generated funds for the general fund, but the two funds are separate.
“It needs to be run like a business,” Burkholder said. “And that’s the approach we’re taking and that’s why we want more tenants to generate more revenue to support the operations of the building.”