Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Road shutdowns during Big Hoopla race Sunday to impact local traffic

The “tournament run” will happen at UD Arena from March 10 to March 20.

caption arrowCaption
The “tournament run” will happen at UD Arena from March 10 to March 20.

Local News
By , Staff Writer
39 minutes ago

One of Sunday’s three Big Hoopla events celebrating the arrival of the NCAA First Four later in the week will require several road shutdowns and traffic detours.

Registration for The Big Hoopla Four Miler starts at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Welcome Stadium and the race starts at 9 a.m. and ends there, as well.

Road closures are scheduled to occur around 8:50 a.m. at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, north of University of Dayton Arena to Stuart Street, the Stuart Street Bridge, Patterson South to Carillon Historical Park. These will be closed until around noon.

Access to UD Arena, the Jerry Von Mohr Football Field, Courtyard by Marriott Dayton-University of Dayton, softball, baseball (which has games scheduled at noon and 3 p.m.) and more can be made from Interstate 75 and Edwin C. Moses up to and including arena park drive until the roads are re-opened.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.

In Other News
1
‘Spring forward’ leads to drowsy driving dangers, expert says
2
Dayton police use of force down in 2020; except against Black males
3
New Springboro coffee shop promises a unique experience
4
Region in line for $35M+ in House-passed appropriations package
5
Don’t forget to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top