Road shutdowns during Big Hoopla race Sunday to impact local traffic

One of Sunday’s three Big Hoopla events celebrating the arrival of the NCAA First Four later in the week will require several road shutdowns and traffic detours.
Registration for The Big Hoopla Four Miler starts at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Welcome Stadium and the race starts at 9 a.m. and ends there, as well.
Road closures are scheduled to occur around 8:50 a.m. at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, north of University of Dayton Arena to Stuart Street, the Stuart Street Bridge, Patterson South to Carillon Historical Park. These will be closed until around noon.
Access to UD Arena, the Jerry Von Mohr Football Field, Courtyard by Marriott Dayton-University of Dayton, softball, baseball (which has games scheduled at noon and 3 p.m.) and more can be made from Interstate 75 and Edwin C. Moses up to and including arena park drive until the roads are re-opened.
Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.
