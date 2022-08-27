ROAD WORK WARNING: Lanes to change on I-75 construction projects

Interstate 75 Bridge Repairs – I-75 southbound and northbound will experience nightly lane width restrictions and multiple lane closures, between Albany Street and S.R. 741, through Friday, September 30.

Interstate 75 Ramp Closure – Expect nightly double lane and ramp closures on I-75 northbound exit ramp to Edwin C. Moses Boulevard on Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m. through Friday, September 30 at 5 a.m. Crews will be performing a bridge demolition.

Detour: I-75 NB to Second St. (Exit 53) to I-75 SB to Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

State Route 741 Ramp Closure - Expect nightly ramp closures on S.R. 741 entrance ramp to I-75 northbound on Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m. through Friday, September 30 at 5 a.m. Crews will be performing a bridge demolition.

Detour: Arbor Blvd. to Dryden Road to Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

Interstate 75 Utility Exploration – Expect lane and shoulder closures on I-75, in each direction, between the Great Miami River Bridge to the Needmore Road Interchange, on Monday, August 22 at 8 p.m. through Friday, September 2 at 5 a.m. Crews will be acquiring information on existing buried utilities.

Interstate 75 Lighting Maintenance – Expect left lane closures on I-75 northbound, between Leo Street and the I-75/I-70 Interchange, on Tuesday, September 13 through Thursday, September 15, from 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Crews will be repairing highway lighting in the area.

U.S. 35 Lane Expansion Project – The U.S. 35 Lane Expansion Project is the second phase of plans to upgrade the corridor between Interstate 75 in Dayton and Interstate 675 in Greene County. This project will widen U.S. 35 from two-lanes to three-lanes in each direction between Smithville Road and I-675. It will also include resurfacing the Woodman Drive entrance ramp to U.S. 35 Westbound. Drivers can expect short-term ramp and lane closures during the project. Estimated completion: Summer 2022. Visit the project page for more information.

CONTINUING IMPACTS:

U.S. 35 Widening – Expect right-lane and shoulder closures on U.S 35, in each direction, between Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675 on Wednesday, March 9 through Saturday, September 3. Crews will be performing guardrail and lighting work.

U.S. 35 Pavement Work – Expect nightly lane closures on U.S. 35, in both directions, between Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675, on Sunday, July 24 through Saturday, September 3 from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. The entrance and exit ramps for Smithville Road, Woodman Drive, and Linden Avenue/Dayton-Xenia Road will intermittently close for 3-4 hours. There will be no detours posted for these short closures. Crews will be performing pavement repairs and a mill and fill operation.

U.S. 35 Pavement Repairs – Expect lane and ramp closures on U.S. 35, in each direction, between I-75 and Abbey Avenue, Monday, August 1 through Thursday, September 15. The I-75 northbound and southbound ramp to U.S. 35 westbound will close on Monday, August 1 through Sunday, September 4. Crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs.

Detour: U.S. 35 EB to Steve Whalen Blvd. to U.S. 35 WB

U.S. 35 Pavement Repairs– Expect right lane closures on U.S. 35 westbound between I-75 and Abby Avenue, on Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29, from 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Crews will be performing pavement repairs. There will be one lane of travel for motorists on 35 westbound during this time.

U.S. 35 Ramp Closure – Expect the U.S. 35 westbound ramp to I-75 northbound and southbound to close on Tuesday, August 23 through Wednesday, August 24, from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Crews will be performing pavement grinding. The detour will be posted in the work zone.

Detour: U.S. 35 WB to James H. McGee Blvd.

U.S. 35 Ramp Closure – Expect the U.S. 35 eastbound ramp to James H McGee Boulevard to close on Friday, September 16 through Monday, September 19 from 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Crews will be performing pavement repairs.

Detour: U.S.35 EB to Steve Whalen Blvd. to U.S. 35 WB

U.S. 35 Ramp Closure – Expect ramp closures on U.S. 35, in both directions, between Broadway Street to I-75 Interchange on Wednesday, September 7 through Saturday, September 17, from 8 p.m. – 8 p.m. Crews will be performing pavement repairs.

Detour: Germantown St. to James H. McGee Blvd. to U.S. 35 EB

U.S. 35 Ramp Closure – Expect the U.S. 35 westbound ramp to I-75 northbound and southbound and the Ludlow Street ramp to U.S. 35 westbound to close on Sunday, September 11 through Monday, September 12, from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Crews will be performing pavement grinding. The detour will be posted in the work zone.

Detour: U.S. 35 WB to James H. McGee Blvd. to U.S. 35 EB

Ludlow Street Bridge Painting – Expect double-lane closures on Ludlow Street southbound between Franklin Street and Zeigler Street on Monday, June 27 through Saturday, August 27. Crews will be performing bridge blasting and painting. Traffic will be maintained.

James H. McGee Boulevard Pavement Repairs – Expect the James H. McGee Boulevard entrance ramp to U.S. 35 westbound to close on Friday, September 9 at 8 p.m. through Monday, September 12 at 6 a.m. Crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs.

Detour: James H. McGee Blvd. to McCall St. to Abbey Ave. to U.S. 35 WB

State Route 201 Traffic Signal Upgrade – Expect lane closures on S.R. 201 at Needmore Road/Harshman Road on Wednesday, August 3 through Saturday, September 3, from 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Crews will be performing traffic single upgrades and widening northside of intersection.

State Route 202 Traffic Signal Upgrade – Expect lane closures on S.R. 202 (Old Troy Pike) at Needmore Road on Monday, July 11 through Saturday, September 3, from 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The right westbound lane on Needmore Road will as crews perform traffic single upgrades at the intersection.

State Route 202 Asphalt Mill & Fill - Expect lane closures on S.R. 202, in each direction, south of the Huber Heights corporation limit to north of Fishburg Road on Monday, August 29 through Saturday, October 1, from 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Crews will be performing asphalt mill and fill operation.

West Springfield Street Pavement Repairs – Expect lane closures on West Springfield Street, in each direction, between Harshman Avenue and Northcliff Drive on Monday, April 22 through Tuesday, November 1, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Crews will be performing pavement repairs.