Roadway in front of Miami Valley Gaming, Traders World to be widened to four lanes

On Thursday and Friday, lane restrictions will be in effect on Ohio 63 and Ohio 741 as crews shift traffic onto temporary and existing pavement that will be used during the first phase of construction. Crews will be working from 7 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following day, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers throughout the night.

Construction also includes realigning the route and improving intersections within the project area.

Milcon Concrete was awarded a contract for approximately $19.8 million to complete the project, and the majority of construction should be completed by December 2025, with all work completed in summer 2026.