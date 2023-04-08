Rollover crash injures 3 at Darke County-Mercer County line

Three juveniles were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Fort Recovery on Friday night.
Crews were sent to the 13400 block of Oswalt-Good Road around 10:31 p.m., according to a release from Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
A 16-year-old was driving a black 2010 Chevrolet Cavalier on Oswalt-Good Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, deputies said. The vehicle went over a hill and off the right side of the road, then hit a ditch. The car rolled multiple times before coming to stop, deputies added.
The driver and the second passenger were ejected from their seats, the release said. The third back seat passenger was able to free himself.
The three juveniles were transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Speed may be a contributing factor, deputies said.
The crash is under investigation.
