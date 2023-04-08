Rollover crash injures 3 at Darke County-Mercer County line

Crews were sent to the 13400 block of Oswalt-Good Road around 10:31 p.m., according to a release from Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A 16-year-old was driving a black 2010 Chevrolet Cavalier on Oswalt-Good Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, deputies said. The vehicle went over a hill and off the right side of the road, then hit a ditch. The car rolled multiple times before coming to stop, deputies added.