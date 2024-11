RTA announces routes, times for holiday bus rides with Santa

Santa himself will take a few rides on the holiday bus.

RTA’s historic Christmas will also be on display during public events during December.

Those who want to take a ride with Santa on the holiday bus can do so on the following:

Sunday, Dec. 1: Route 12 – 12:39 p.m. to 3:37 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3: Route 16 – 9:42 a.m. to 1:22 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4: Route 17 – 10:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6: Route 6 – 4:11 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Route 9 – 9:53 a.m. to 12:24 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13: Route 6 – 9:11 a.m. to 12:11 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Route 22 – 9:05 a.m. to 11:57 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18: Route 16 – 10: 42 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20: Route 2 – 4:15 p.m. to 6:37 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22: Route 22 – 11:31 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: Route 1 – 9:32 a.m. to 11:28 p.m.

Those who visit Santa can share their photos with RTA by tagging @iriderta on Facebook and Instagram.

The December bus schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Dec. 1: Route 12 – 12:33 p.m. to 3:37 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2: Route 1 – 5:12 a.m. to 1:19 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3: Route 16 – 6:04 a.m. to 3:08 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4: Route 17 – 8:26 a.m. to 4:57 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5: Route 17 – 4:48 p.m. to 1:04 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 6: Route 6 – 10:05 a.m. to 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec.7: Routes 18/19 – 4:44 p.m. to 1:11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec.8 – Route 9 – 12:34 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9: Routes 18/19 – 10:54 a.m. to 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10: West Community Connector – 1:45 p.m. to 11:39 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Route 9 – 5:15 a.m. to 1:44 p.m.

Thursday, Dec 12: Out of regular service

Friday, Dec. 13: Route 6 – 5:15 a.m. to 1:48 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14: West Connector – 2:07 p.m. to 12:12 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15: North Connector – 5:54 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16: Routes 18/19 – 5:15 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Route 22 – 5:26 a.m. to 1:47 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18: Route 16 – 5:03 a.m. to 12:28 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19: Route 12 – 10:24 a.m. to 7:29 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20: Route 2 – 2:51 p.m. to 12:37 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Route 43 – 5:59 a.m. to 11:38 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22: Route 22 – 5:23 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23: Route 16 – 12:18 p.m. to 7:39 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24: Route 1 – 5:24 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Route 9 – 4:11 p.m. to 12:47 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26: Routes 18/19 – 2:26 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27: Route 12 – 10:15 a.m. to 7:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28: Route 17 – 10:54 a.m. to 7:31 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29: Route 2 – 5:01 a.m. to 1:19 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30: Route 28 – 2:42 p.m. to 11:54 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31: North Community Connector – 4:52 a.m. to 2:16 p.m.

To view the full schedule of daily routes for the holiday bus, Santa’s schedule and the special events for the Christmas trolley, visit iriderta.org/holidaybus.