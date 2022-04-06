dayton-daily-news logo
RTA hikes starting pay during driver shortage

Greater Dayton RTA’s fixed-route buses had about 5.1 million riders in 2021, which was down 13% from 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Dayton Daily News. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Transit agency is looking for drivers, as are school districts, warehouse businesses and others

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority has increased starting pay for new bus drivers by about 9% as the agency tries to address a labor shortage.

Starting pay for new drivers with commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) is now $18 an hour, up from $16.55.

New drivers without CDLs will earn $15.75 per hour. Previously, they earned $14.48 per hour.

The Greater Dayton RTA says it immediately needs 40 new drivers with CDLs and 25 who do not have that certification.

“Our bus drivers are the lifeblood of our transportation system,” said RTA CEO Bob Ruzinsky. “They provide millions of life-enhancing trips a year for our customers. ... It’s rewarding work that makes you proud to serve each day.”

The RTA also promises annual raises of at least $1.50 per hour for a span of multiple years, and worker benefits include a 14% contribution to a state pension account and up to $26,000 a year toward family medical insurance.

Drivers also receive dental insurance and paid time off.

The Dayton Daily News this week reported that the RTA is considering raising fares and permanently eliminating some bus routes and realigning others. Ridership is down, and the agency has less than 200 fixed-route bus drivers, compared to nearly 250 last summer.

