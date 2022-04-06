RTA hikes starting pay during driver shortage

“Our bus drivers are the lifeblood of our transportation system,” said RTA CEO Bob Ruzinsky. “They provide millions of life-enhancing trips a year for our customers. ... It’s rewarding work that makes you proud to serve each day.”

The RTA also promises annual raises of at least $1.50 per hour for a span of multiple years, and worker benefits include a 14% contribution to a state pension account and up to $26,000 a year toward family medical insurance.

Drivers also receive dental insurance and paid time off.

The Dayton Daily News this week reported that the RTA is considering raising fares and permanently eliminating some bus routes and realigning others. Ridership is down, and the agency has less than 200 fixed-route bus drivers, compared to nearly 250 last summer.