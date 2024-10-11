RTA offering free rides for Columbus Day

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit is offering free rides on Monday for Columbus Day.
The free service includes fixed-route buses as well as rides on RTA Connect, the ADA paratransit service. The call center will operate under normal hours.
RTA is offering free rides on all remaining federal holidays this year, including Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Free rides will also be available on Election Day.
To learn more, visit https://www.iriderta.org/.
