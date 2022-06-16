Rumpke truck overturns in Riverside

A Rumpke truck overturned Thursday afternoon on the ramp to Route 4 off Harshman Road in Riverside.
The crash was reported around 1:10 p.m., according to the Huber Heights Police Division, which dispatches for Riverside.
There were no reports of injuries.
We are working to learn more about the crash and will update this report.
