Russ Joseph replaces Greathouse as Board of Elections deputy director

Democrat Russ Joseph was appointed the new deputy director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections on Wednesday morning, replacing Sarah Greathouse.
Joseph, a Beavercreek native, has been prominent in Montgomery County Democratic Party leadership for years. He also served more than a decade as chief deputy clerk of the Dayton Municipal Court, and served brief appointed terms as the Montgomery County treasurer and county clerk of courts.
The brother of longtime Dayton city commissioner Matt Joseph, Russ Joseph most recently served as finance and procurement manager with the U.S. District Court for the southern district of Ohio.
Mohamed Al-Hamdani, chair of the Democratic Party of Montgomery County, said Greathouse did not seek re-appointment as deputy director.
Greathouse served one term as deputy director, having been appointed in 2021. She did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Dayton Daily News.
No other personnel changes were enacted Wednesday. The four voting members of the board of elections are Democrats Rhine McLin (chair) and Barbara Gorman, and Republicans Erik Blaine and Thomas A. Routsong.
The board will now be led day-to-day by Republican director Jeff Rezabek and Democrat deputy director Russ Joseph as it prepares for the upcoming May 2 election.
