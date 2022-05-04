Ryan wins Democratic primary, AP says; Vance leads Republicans in U.S. Senate race

“Tim understands that all work has dignity, and he has spent his career fighting for a fair shot for Ohio workers. As Ohio’s next U.S. Senator, Tim will keep working alongside (U.S. Sen.) Sherrod Brown to level the playing field and invest in our state so that we can out-compete China and create more opportunities for working families in every corner of our state — a far cry from any of the unaccountable and out of touch millionaires vying for the GOP nomination in this race,” Walters said. “The stakes of this election could not be higher, and we look forward to doing all we can to flip this seat and send a second pro-worker champion to the Senate.”

The other Democratic primary candidates are attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus and businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson of Hilliard.

“I just spoke with Congressman Ryan and congratulated him on his primary win,” Harper tweeted. “Thank you so much to our amazing team, and our supporters, volunteers, and Morganizers across Ohio and around the country! I am so incredibly grateful to have had your support in this race.”

In addition to Vance, a Cincinnati businessman, the Republican primary candidates are state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls; businessman Mike Gibbons of Fairview Park; former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel of Beachwood; businessman Neil Patel of Westerville; businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin; and former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton.

According to the tally of absentee ballots cast: Dolan has 23.39%; Gibbons, 14.88%; Mandel, 22.41%; Patel, 1.37%; Pukita, 1.93%; Timken, 10.39%; and Vance, 25.63%.

The seven Republicans and three Democrats are vying to replace U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who announced he will not seek a third term.

The Democrats support increasing the minimum wage, reforming the filibuster, continuing humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine, federal support for child care and universal preschool, funding for COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines, and increasing taxes on the wealthy and corporations to pay for initiatives they say will help everyday people. The candidates also support immigration reform that would give a path to citizenship to the estimated 11 million immigrants now in the U.S. illegally.

The falsehood that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election dominated the Republican race. Trump endorsed Vance.

Dolan is the only Republican candidate who says Joe Biden was legitimately elected president. Vance, Mandel, Gibbons, Patel and Pukita all say without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. Timken alleges there were irregularities and fraud and called for more investigations of the election.

Multiple investigations, election audits and court rulings nationwide, along with Trump’s then-Attorney General William Barr, found no evidence of widespread fraud or election problems. Congress certified Biden’s win hours after Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, assaulted the U.S. Capitol and fought police in an effort to stop it.

Immigration is another big issue for the Republican candidates, all saying they want to build a wall at the southwestern border to keep out immigrants and drugs.

The GOP candidates blame Biden for inflation, criticize his energy policies and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

