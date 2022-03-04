U.S. Sen. Portman to join candidate Jane Timken in Dayton today

Timken said she worked hard to make sure Ohio’s election was secure, but she believes that wasn’t the case in other states.

“There were all sorts of, I believe, shenanigans and we need to focus on securing our elections and that has to be a priority for all,” Timken said.

Multiple investigations, audits and court judgments across the U.S. found no evidence of widespread fraud or election problems. Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security in 2020 declared the election the most secure in U.S. history.

Timken is one of seven Republican primary candidates. The others are state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls; businessman Mike Gibbons of Cleveland; former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel of Beachwood; businessman Neil Patel of Westerville; businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin; and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.

The Democratic primary candidates are: attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus; Traci Johnson of Hilliard; and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. in Trumbull County.

Timken said her priorities are American jobs, battling inflation and opioid addiction, improving workforce development and “putting parents first.”

Trump has not endorsed in the GOP primary, but Timken said Trump endorsed her to be state party chair.

“Ohio Republican voters need to know that I am the only candidate who is the true America First candidate, whose been in the trenches fighting for the America First policies,” Timken said.

She criticized President Biden for his handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation and the Southern border, which she said is contributing to the drug problem.

“The Southern border absolutely has to be shut down if we are going to combat the opioid epidemic,” Timken said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

