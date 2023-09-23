Sale of Tank’s Bar & Grill falls through, restaurant to be auctioned

Tank’s Bar & Grill, at 2033 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, will remain closed, according a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“After six weeks of negotiations, the buyer for Tank’s changed their mind,” the Friday night post reads. “After looking at all options, Tank’s will be auctioned.”

A post in June said Tank’s closure would be temporary as the business transitioned to new owners.

“Look for an exciting reopening! New owners love Tank’s history and want to preserve and make it even better!” the June 7 post reads.

Current owners of Tank’s could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday morning.

After failed negotiations with the potential buyers, the auctioning of Tank’s memorabilia, including neon and beer signs, began Sept. 20, according to the Innovative Auctions website.

This first auction is expected to begin closing on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m., with removal on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the restaurant’s Wayne Avenue location. Multiple subsequent auctions are expected to take place.

Since opening in 1987 in the former home of Walnut Hills Bar, Tank’s has become an iconic Dayton institution.

For more information, visit the establishment’s Facebook page. The Tank’s official website has been removed.