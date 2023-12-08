Salmonella cases double again in outbreak linked to cantaloupes

Recalls connected to the outbreak include Malichita and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes, as well as the following pre-cut fruit products:

Kwik Trip cantaloupe cups, mixed fruit cups and fruit tray with sell-by dates from November 4 through December 3

TGD Cuts cantaloupe chunks, mixed fruits and fruit trays with use-by dates from November 2 through November 24

Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes and fruit mixes with best-by dates from November 7 through November 12

Vinyard cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys and fruit medleys sold in Oklahoma stores from October 30 through November 10

Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s cantaloupe chunks, mixed melons, fruit medleys and fruit trays with best-by dates from October 28 through November 8

Cut Fruit Express cantaloupe chunks, melon mixes and fruit mixes with use-by dates from November 4 through November 6

ALDI whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks and pineapple spears with best-by dates from October 27 through October 31

Bix Produce cantaloupe fruit cups and mixed fruit cups with sell-by dates of October 25 and October 26

All the cantaloupe recalls are listed on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recall website.

The CDC said that it is concerned about this outbreak, because more than half of the illnesses have resulted in hospitalization.

In addition, the CDC said it is worried because 24 people in long-term care facilities and 23 children who were attending childcare facilities have gotten sick. The CDC advised facilities that care for people at a higher risk of severe Salmonella infections to not serve cantaloupes that may be contaminated.

Do not eat any of the recalled cantaloupes and fruit products. Instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, then wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Most people who are infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, usually starting 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days, but people with weaker immune systems like children under 5 years old, older adults and people taking certain medications may experience more severe illnesses and need medical treatment.