Salmonella cases double in outbreak linked to cantaloupes

The number of Salmonella cases have doubled since last week in the multistate outbreak linked to cantaloupes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

There have now been two deaths reported and 99 total cases, including 56 reported since last Friday.

In Ohio, eight people have been sickened, according to the CDC.

All Malichita and Z Farms cantaloupes sold between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, distributed in Ohio, are under recall because they are potentially contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Last week’s recall was of Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac brands pre-cut cantaloupes, both sold in Ohio, as cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes and fruit mixes. They were packed in clear square containers or round plastic containers with best by dates between Nov. 7 and Nov. 12.

Do not eat any of the recalled cantaloupes and fruit products. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Young children, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness that requires medical treatment or hospitalization.

Call a health care provider for any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as not urinating much, dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up.

The CDC said the true number of cases in the multi-state outbreak is likely higher because most people who experience symptoms recover without needing medical attention.

Fast Facts

Illnesses: 99 (56 new)

Hospitalizations: 45 (28 new)

Deaths: 2 (2 new)

Recall: Yes

Investigation status: Active (first posted Nov. 17)