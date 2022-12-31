Santa brings belated ‘holiday meal’ to ARC shelter dogs

It took hours to make the holiday meals and fill Kong toys with treats, and also create DIY “apple Kongs” that are cored apples with filling.

The dinners consisted of turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, carrots peas, oat and peanut butter cookies, acorn squash and blueberries, in addition to pumpkin cupcakes and “apple Kongs.” The dinner was postponed from last week due to the winter storm.

Ochs said she used her club’s Christmas bonuses to buy the supplies, and that some clients also contributed.

“These poor animals that have been here, they’re just looking for a wonderful home and this is just such a nice treat for them,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge. “Since I’ve been here I’ve already seen two or three families with big smiles on their faces walk out with brand new dogs.”