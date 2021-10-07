dayton-daily-news logo
Schmitt Auto Group buys Fairborn Buick-GMC dealership

The Gibson Family with Jay Schmitt picking up their new car at the Jeff Schmitt Auto Group in Fairborn Friday. The Car was a gift from Ellen DeGeneres and Chevrolet. Photo Marshall Gorby
Caption
The Gibson Family with Jay Schmitt picking up their new car at the Jeff Schmitt Auto Group in Fairborn Friday. The Car was a gift from Ellen DeGeneres and Chevrolet. Photo Marshall Gorby

By Thomas Gnau
15 minutes ago

The Dayton area’s largest auto dealer is now bigger.

Jeff Schmitt Auto Group purchased Valentine Buick GMC in Fairborn recently, making the 1105 N. Central Ave. dealership its ninth store and adding two brands to the group’s portfolio.

ExploreJay Schmitt gave his dad a kidney, and 2 more years of life: ‘I couldn’t be any luckier’

Control of the dealership was assumed in late September. Terms of the purchase were not released.

“The addition of this location, along with the Buick and GMC lineups, will allow us even more opportunities to serve our community,” said Jay Schmitt, president of Jeff Schmitt Auto Group. “We proudly welcomed their employees into our family today, which now has grown to over 500.”

Previously, the auto group consisted of eight stores and about 450 employees.

The Jeff Schmitt Auto Group is the largest retailer of vehicles in the Dayton area and has been in business since 1999.

