Search for long-term city manager underway in Vandalia

The city of Vandalia will pay MAG a project fee of $24,000, documents show. The entire process, from developing a candidate profile to support of the final interview and selection process, will take up to four months, but could be completed sooner.

Vandalia City Council voted in June to accept Wendt’s sudden resignation, authorizing a separation agreement with the former leader in a parting deal that paid him just over $277,000 in severance pay.

An official statement released by the city soon after Wendt’s departure said concerns relating to “management style, communication, and direction” led to his resignation.

Soon after Wendt’s ouster, council appointed Mark Schwieterman to serve as interim city manager as part of a contract with the Shared Resource Center. Schwieterman previously served as city manager of Kettering for nearly two decades, retiring in 2022.

According to contract documents, the city will pay the SRC $16,000 per month for the duration of the Schwieterman agreement, which is effective through Dec. 31.

Should the city employ a long-term manager prior to the contract’s expiration, the agreement can be terminated with the consensus of both parties. The agreement may also be extended on a month-to-month basis, if needed.