Vandalia agrees to pay departing city manager $277K in severance pay

The severance also includes PERS and retirement contributions, and the payout of sick, holiday, vacation and flex pay.

The vote to accept Wendt’s resignation was held during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, immediately following an executive session that spanned more than an hour.

Prior to the vote, councilman Corey Follick spoke out against the change in management.

“Although I do not support the separation and departure of our city manager, I believe this is in the best interest of the city — both the organization and our community — and for Mr. Wendt, and provides for the best path forward for the city,” Follick said.

Vice Mayor Michael Blakesly also spoke briefly in support of Wendt.

“Although I will be in the minority and had no issue with the city manager, I do believe there are other council members who felt differently, which is why we’re here today,” Blakesly said. “However, I feel that this separation agreement is very fair to both parties and moves us forward. I wish Mr. Wendt the best in his future endeavors and, in my opinion, his presence will be missed.”

The city first announced Wendt’s intent to resign last week when he was placed on paid administrative leave.

Specific details about what led up to Wendt’s placement on administrative leave and subsequent decision to resign have been scant, but in an official statement on June 6, the city shared that council had been considering ousting the top official.

“On June 5, City Council discussed potentially removing the city manager primarily due to ongoing general concerns relating to management style, communication, and direction,” the June 6 statement reads. “There was no single specific item that lead to the discussion for change.”

As part of the approved separation deal, Wendt agrees to be available for consultation regarding “matters of concern or interest of the services to the city” with the acting, interim, or new city manager through June 15, 2025.

In the agreement, the city acknowledges that Wendt is not accused of committing any civil, criminal or police violations.

Council did not specify who would be appointed as interim city manager, despite passing a resolution to do so on Wednesday, but city spokesman Rich Hopkins said Rob Cron, a longtime city employee who moved from public service director to assistant city manager in December, will serve as acting city manager until an interim replacement is chosen.

Hopkins also shared details about the city’s next steps.

“Council is now negotiating an agreement with the Shared Resource Center to provide interim city manager services,” he said.