Second patch revealed in Air Force Marathon race series

The Peashooter is showcased in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Early Years Gallery. It is one of only five that exist in the world.

The Boeing P-26A Peashooter marked both the beginning and end of numerous features in the evolution of fighter aircrafts (in the pre-Air Force years, fighters had a “P” designation or “pursuit”), according to Hough. It was the first all-metal monoplane but was the last fighter with an open cockpit, with a fixed landing gear and external wing bracing. As this was an interwar plane, it saw almost no action from U.S. forces but was used by some foreign military units in battle.

Although the one at NMUSAF is a replica, there are only two authentic Peashooters remaining. One is at a museum in Chino, California, and the other is at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington.

Each History & Heritage Race Series participant will receive a patch and information card highlighting the featured aircraft, a finisher’s medal and downloadable finisher’s certificate.

Runners have the option to participate in the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K. To upload results, obtain a GPS-tracking app that confirms time and mileage.

For more information and to register for the race, visit www.usafmarathon.com/virtual-series/.