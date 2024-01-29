BreakingNews
Secretary of State: Republican county commission candidate will stay on ballot

Secretary of State: Republican county commission candidate will stay on ballot

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A Montgomery County commission candidate whose Republican candidacy was protested will remain on the ballot for the March 19 primary, according to a decision handed down by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose was the tie-breaking vote after the four-person Montgomery County Board of Elections had a split vote over the validity of McDonald’s candidacy during a special meeting earlier this month. The board’s two Democrats voted to keep her off the ballot and the two Republicans voted to keep her on the ballot.

LaRose, a Republican, wrote in his Jan. 27 ruling that McDonald was permitted under Ohio election law to run as a Republican for a Montgomery County commission seat, saying her prior Democratic leadership roles and voting record were irrelevant.

McDonald, the former mayor of Trotwood, is running unopposed in the Republican primary for the Montgomery County commission seat currently held by Democrat Debbie Lieberman. As no other Republicans have filed, McDonald will face Lieberman in the general election if she stays on the ballot.

ExploreRELATED: After elections board tie vote, Secretary of State to decide if county candidate stays on ballot

Montgomery County Democratic Party Chairman Mohamed Al-Hamdani and a voter named Brenda Blauser earlier this month filed a protest against McDonald’s candidacy, stating that McDonald did not file a declaration of intent to run as a Republican, among other items.

LaRose ruled that this portion of the state’s revised code does not apply to McDonald, as she “has not held elective office that is nominated at a primary election.”

McDonald was a Democrat for years, but she announced her plan to run as a Republican against Lieberman during a Nov. 27 Montgomery County Republican Party press conference. McDonald sent a letter of resignation from her party post to the Democratic chairperson this month, retroactive to Nov. 27.

McDonald’s candidacy for the March 19 Republican primary was certified Jan. 2 by the Board of Elections.

McDonald was unseated from the Trotwood mayor position by Yvette Page in the November election, where she had been seeking her third term as mayor.

In Other News
1
New Middle Eastern grill to open in Fairborn near Wright State...
2
1 dead after shooting reported at Jefferson Twp. bar
3
Kettering apartments for families, seniors could be ready this spring
4
Meet two pups from Humane Society of Greater Dayton competing in Puppy...
5
House of Bread’s community health worker helping people meet their...

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top