Secretary of State: Republican county commission candidate will stay on ballot

LaRose, a Republican, wrote in his Jan. 27 ruling that McDonald was permitted under Ohio election law to run as a Republican for a Montgomery County commission seat, saying her prior Democratic leadership roles and voting record were irrelevant.

McDonald, the former mayor of Trotwood, is running unopposed in the Republican primary for the Montgomery County commission seat currently held by Democrat Debbie Lieberman. As no other Republicans have filed, McDonald will face Lieberman in the general election if she stays on the ballot.

Montgomery County Democratic Party Chairman Mohamed Al-Hamdani and a voter named Brenda Blauser earlier this month filed a protest against McDonald’s candidacy, stating that McDonald did not file a declaration of intent to run as a Republican, among other items.

LaRose ruled that this portion of the state’s revised code does not apply to McDonald, as she “has not held elective office that is nominated at a primary election.”

McDonald was a Democrat for years, but she announced her plan to run as a Republican against Lieberman during a Nov. 27 Montgomery County Republican Party press conference. McDonald sent a letter of resignation from her party post to the Democratic chairperson this month, retroactive to Nov. 27.

McDonald’s candidacy for the March 19 Republican primary was certified Jan. 2 by the Board of Elections.

McDonald was unseated from the Trotwood mayor position by Yvette Page in the November election, where she had been seeking her third term as mayor.