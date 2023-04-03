Security planned for Dayton GloRilla concert after deadly stampede in New York

The Dayton Convention Center wants to hire off-duty Dayton police officers to help with security and traffic control for an upcoming GloRilla concert on Saturday.
GloRilla, a Grammy-nominated Tennessee rapper, was one of the artists who performed at a show last month in Rochester, New York, where three people died after a stampede.
Billboard reports that three female concert-goers were fatally wounded and other attendees were injured when a large number of people surged to the exits after the show.
“Police said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire,” Billboard said.
The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority proposes spending nearly $15,000 on off-duty police officers to help with security and traffic during Saturday’s event. The city commission is expected to vote on a service agreement with the authority on Wednesday.
GloRilla was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” That song also was Time magazine’s fourth best song of 2022.
