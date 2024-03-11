SEE: List of recommended upgrades, changes for each of city of Dayton parks

The city of Dayton recently completed a strategic plan and needs assessment for its parks and recreation facilities.
Here is a list of potential capital projects for the more than 35 neighborhood and community parks that Dayton owns:
Arlington Hills Park: Consider for decommission, splash pad removal
Belmont Park: Playground equipment replacement, splash pad, tennis court improvements, parking lot improvements, walking trail (to complete loop), outdoor fitness equipment, backstop replacement
Blommel Park: Playground replacement, neighborhood-determined feature, picnic shelter, basketball half court
Bomberger Park: Playground replacement (completed), picnic shelter, splash pad, restroom building
Borgerdine Park: Consider for decommission, no existing amenities
Burkham Park: Basketball court improvements, gazebo repairs, parking lot installation, picnic shelter, playground replacement, restroom building replacement, splash pad, tennis courts, perimeter walking trail
Burkhardt Park: Picnic shelter, basketball court improvements, neighborhood-determined feature
Burns-Jackson Park: Basketball court improvements, picnic shelter, playground replacement, tennis court improvements, walking trail with connection to pedestrian bridge
Claridge Park: Parking lot, basketball court improvements, walking trail, picnic shelter, playground replacement
Cleveland Park: Shelter improvements, basketball court improvements, trail resurfacing, neighborhood-determined feature
College Hill Park: Playground replacement, shelter improvements, basketball court improvements, neighborhood-determined feature
Fairview Park: Pool house demolition, picnic shelter
Five Oaks Park: Fitness equipment repair, picnic shelter, playground replacement, restroom building, splash pad improvements
Gettysburg Park: Basketball courts, parking lot, picnic shelter, playground, restroom building, splash pad
Gillespie Park: Park master plan, basketball court improvements, neighborhood-determined feature, picnic shelter, playground replacement, walking trail
Hickorydale Park: Park master plan, basketball court, dog park (potential location), picnic shelter, playground replacement, restroom building replacement, neighborhood-determined feature
Highland Park: Basketball court replacement/relocation, parking lot improvements, dog park improvements (shade, seating, water, access), picnic shelter, walking trail, neighborhood-determined feature
Highview Hills Park: Basketball court replacement/relocation, tennis court replacement, dog park (potential location), picnic shelter, walking trail, demolition of wading pool, basketball courts and restroom building
Jane Newcom Park: Playground replacement, basketball court improvements, tennis court improvements, backstop replacement, paved trail
Liberation Park: Basketball court improvements, playground replacement, picnic shelter improvements, restroom building, walking trail, neighborhood-determined feature
Mallory Park: Splash pad improvements, picnic shelter relocation/replacement, restroom building, basketball court improvements, disc golf course (potential location for 9-hole course), walking trail
Mary Avenue Park: Consider for decommission
McCabe Park: Basketball court improvements, playground replacement, dog park (potential location), walking trail, picnic shelter improvements, restroom building, neighborhood-determined feature, demolition of shelter and court on north side
McKinley Park: Basketball half court, picnic shelter, neighborhood-determined feature
Nordale Park: Basketball court improvements, walking trail, neighborhood determined feature, demolition of wading pool and former tennis court
Oregon Park (Newcom Founders Park): Playground replacement, basketball half court, neighborhood-determined feature
Pierce Steele Park: Playground replacement, basketball half court, picnic shelter, neighborhood-determined feature
Princeton Park: Basketball court improvements, playground equipment replacement, splash pad, tennis court improvements, walking trail, picnic shelter, backstop replacement
Residence Park: Parking lot to replace tennis courts, playground replacement, basketball court improvements, picnic shelter improvements, restroom building, neighborhood-determine feature
Ridgecrest Park: Pickleball courts, volleyball courts, trail, backstop replacement, basketball half court
Salem Heights Park: Consider for decommission, playground replacement
Sandalwood Park: Picnic shelter replacement, playground replacement, fencing removal, tennis court improvements, basketball half court, hockey rink improvements, trail resurfacing
Stuart Patterson Park: Parking lot, splash pad improvements/expansion, basketball court improvements, tennis court improvements, picnic shelter, restroom building
Triangle Park: Outdoor fitness equipment, parking lot improvements, picnic shelters (and a shelter removal), paved perimeter loop, splash pad, Howell Field lighting and artificial turf for infield, disc golf course (potential location for 18-hole course), boat launch and fishing access, playground
Walnut Hills Park: Playground replacement, basketball court improvements, restroom building, splash pad upgrades, hockey rink improvements, tennis court improvements, volleyball court improvements, picnic shelter
Washington Park: Restroom building, splash pad improvements/expansion, picnic shelter upgrades, playground expansion, walking trail
Welcome Park: Basketball court improvements
Western Hills Park: Basketball court, picnic shelter, playground replacement, park master plan, neighborhood-determined feature
Wogaman Park (Madden Hills): Playground replacement
WC McIntosh Park: Parking lot to replace tennis court, bollards around park, picnic shelter away from playground, splash pad improvements, outdoor fitness equipment, outdoor games (cornhole, etc.)
