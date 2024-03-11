SEE: List of recommended upgrades, changes for each of city of Dayton parks

The city of Dayton recently completed a strategic plan and needs assessment for its parks and recreation facilities.

Here is a list of potential capital projects for the more than 35 neighborhood and community parks that Dayton owns:

Arlington Hills Park: Consider for decommission, splash pad removal

Belmont Park: Playground equipment replacement, splash pad, tennis court improvements, parking lot improvements, walking trail (to complete loop), outdoor fitness equipment, backstop replacement

Blommel Park: Playground replacement, neighborhood-determined feature, picnic shelter, basketball half court

Bomberger Park: Playground replacement (completed), picnic shelter, splash pad, restroom building

Borgerdine Park: Consider for decommission, no existing amenities

Burkham Park: Basketball court improvements, gazebo repairs, parking lot installation, picnic shelter, playground replacement, restroom building replacement, splash pad, tennis courts, perimeter walking trail

Burkhardt Park: Picnic shelter, basketball court improvements, neighborhood-determined feature

Burns-Jackson Park: Basketball court improvements, picnic shelter, playground replacement, tennis court improvements, walking trail with connection to pedestrian bridge

Claridge Park: Parking lot, basketball court improvements, walking trail, picnic shelter, playground replacement

Cleveland Park: Shelter improvements, basketball court improvements, trail resurfacing, neighborhood-determined feature

College Hill Park: Playground replacement, shelter improvements, basketball court improvements, neighborhood-determined feature

Fairview Park: Pool house demolition, picnic shelter

Five Oaks Park: Fitness equipment repair, picnic shelter, playground replacement, restroom building, splash pad improvements

Gettysburg Park: Basketball courts, parking lot, picnic shelter, playground, restroom building, splash pad

Gillespie Park: Park master plan, basketball court improvements, neighborhood-determined feature, picnic shelter, playground replacement, walking trail

Hickorydale Park: Park master plan, basketball court, dog park (potential location), picnic shelter, playground replacement, restroom building replacement, neighborhood-determined feature

Highland Park: Basketball court replacement/relocation, parking lot improvements, dog park improvements (shade, seating, water, access), picnic shelter, walking trail, neighborhood-determined feature

Highview Hills Park: Basketball court replacement/relocation, tennis court replacement, dog park (potential location), picnic shelter, walking trail, demolition of wading pool, basketball courts and restroom building

Jane Newcom Park: Playground replacement, basketball court improvements, tennis court improvements, backstop replacement, paved trail

Liberation Park: Basketball court improvements, playground replacement, picnic shelter improvements, restroom building, walking trail, neighborhood-determined feature

Mallory Park: Splash pad improvements, picnic shelter relocation/replacement, restroom building, basketball court improvements, disc golf course (potential location for 9-hole course), walking trail

Mary Avenue Park: Consider for decommission

McCabe Park: Basketball court improvements, playground replacement, dog park (potential location), walking trail, picnic shelter improvements, restroom building, neighborhood-determined feature, demolition of shelter and court on north side

McKinley Park: Basketball half court, picnic shelter, neighborhood-determined feature

Nordale Park: Basketball court improvements, walking trail, neighborhood determined feature, demolition of wading pool and former tennis court

Oregon Park (Newcom Founders Park): Playground replacement, basketball half court, neighborhood-determined feature

Pierce Steele Park: Playground replacement, basketball half court, picnic shelter, neighborhood-determined feature

Princeton Park: Basketball court improvements, playground equipment replacement, splash pad, tennis court improvements, walking trail, picnic shelter, backstop replacement

Residence Park: Parking lot to replace tennis courts, playground replacement, basketball court improvements, picnic shelter improvements, restroom building, neighborhood-determine feature

Ridgecrest Park: Pickleball courts, volleyball courts, trail, backstop replacement, basketball half court

Salem Heights Park: Consider for decommission, playground replacement

Sandalwood Park: Picnic shelter replacement, playground replacement, fencing removal, tennis court improvements, basketball half court, hockey rink improvements, trail resurfacing

Stuart Patterson Park: Parking lot, splash pad improvements/expansion, basketball court improvements, tennis court improvements, picnic shelter, restroom building

Triangle Park: Outdoor fitness equipment, parking lot improvements, picnic shelters (and a shelter removal), paved perimeter loop, splash pad, Howell Field lighting and artificial turf for infield, disc golf course (potential location for 18-hole course), boat launch and fishing access, playground

Walnut Hills Park: Playground replacement, basketball court improvements, restroom building, splash pad upgrades, hockey rink improvements, tennis court improvements, volleyball court improvements, picnic shelter

Washington Park: Restroom building, splash pad improvements/expansion, picnic shelter upgrades, playground expansion, walking trail

Welcome Park: Basketball court improvements

Western Hills Park: Basketball court, picnic shelter, playground replacement, park master plan, neighborhood-determined feature

Wogaman Park (Madden Hills): Playground replacement

WC McIntosh Park: Parking lot to replace tennis court, bollards around park, picnic shelter away from playground, splash pad improvements, outdoor fitness equipment, outdoor games (cornhole, etc.)

