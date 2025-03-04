Self-pour tap house in West Carrollton closes

“We are deeply grateful for the support of our amazing customers and cherish every moment we’ve shared,” a March 4 post on the establishment’s Facebook page stated.

Owners Joe and Michelle Kennedy of Clayton said they were not making it month-to-month and ultimately never had the business they needed to stay open.

“The bad thing is we‘ve given it everything we can do to make it grow and at this point, we’re just... in the longline of businesses that’s been closely lately around the Dayton area,” Joe said.

The Slap’n Lizard had 50 self-pour taps featuring four wines, six domestic beers and 40 craft beers, ciders and seltzers. Customers could pour themselves as much or as little as they wanted and were charged by the ounce.

Joe, who is originally from Piqua, previously said the self-pour taps were an opportunity for people to try different beers and get out of their comfort zone.

After his retirement from the Army in 2014, he and Michelle, who is originally from Tipp City, moved outside of Asheville, North Carolina where there was a large craft brewing scene. He eventually started brewing beer on his own after helping a friend.

“My wife (and I) always wanted to own our own business and work with each other,” Joe previously said. “A self-pour tap house is everything that we were looking for. We put other people’s beers on our taps and it helps the other businesses out.”

The Slap’n Lizard, located at 2082 S. Alex Road, opened in June 2023.

“We really enjoyed meeting (our customers) and them becoming part of the family,” Joe said. “Thank you for the last two years.”