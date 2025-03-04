Corner Kitchen in Dayton to close, management group points to lack of foot traffic

The One Esca Group, a Dallas-based restaurant management group, acquired the restaurant in 2021 from its former owners, Jack and Natalie Skilliter.

Kim admitted the restaurant was not sustainable, prompting him to make a tough decision.

“We remain hopeful for the future of the Oregon District and for the businesses that continue to call it home,” the release said. “It has been heartbreaking to witness the decline in foot traffic and the impact on so many of our neighbors. We sincerely hope to see this beloved community thrive once again.”

As Corner Kitchen prepares to close, the restaurant is assisting their seven to eight employees in finding new opportunities to ensure a smooth transition.

“Their talent and dedication have been the heart of Corner Kitchen, and we are committed to supporting them through this change,” the release said.

Kim said the furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as the liquor license, are for sale. If someone is interested in purchasing the Corner Kitchen concept, he is open to that too.

“From the bottom of our hearts thank you, Dayton,” the release said. “We love you and will cherish the memories we’ve made together.”

MORE DETAILS

Corner Kitchen, located at 613 E. Fifth St., will be open 5 to 9 p.m. today through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.