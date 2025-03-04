Breaking: Corner Kitchen in Dayton to close, management group points to lack of foot traffic

Corner Kitchen in Dayton to close, management group points to lack of foot traffic

Corner Kitchen is located at 613 E. Fifth St. in Dayton’s Oregon District. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Corner Kitchen is located at 613 E. Fifth St. in Dayton’s Oregon District. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
Local News
By
30 minutes ago
X

Corner Kitchen in Dayton’s Oregon District is slated to close its doors after service on Sunday, March 9, confirmed Michael Kim, president of The One Esca Group.

“For the past three years, we have poured our passion and dedication into creating memorable dining experiences, and it has been an absolute honor to serve this community,” the restaurant said in a press release. “We are incredibly grateful for the amazing customers who have celebrated life’s moments with us. Your support, laughter, and shared meals have meant the world, and we will truly miss each and every one of you.”

The One Esca Group, a Dallas-based restaurant management group, acquired the restaurant in 2021 from its former owners, Jack and Natalie Skilliter.

ExploreDayton Art Institute to host new event focusing on cocktails, conservation

Kim admitted the restaurant was not sustainable, prompting him to make a tough decision.

“We remain hopeful for the future of the Oregon District and for the businesses that continue to call it home,” the release said. “It has been heartbreaking to witness the decline in foot traffic and the impact on so many of our neighbors. We sincerely hope to see this beloved community thrive once again.”

As Corner Kitchen prepares to close, the restaurant is assisting their seven to eight employees in finding new opportunities to ensure a smooth transition.

“Their talent and dedication have been the heart of Corner Kitchen, and we are committed to supporting them through this change,” the release said.

ExplorePatrons at Xenia bar can now get breakfast on weekends: ‘We needed to add a little something’

Kim said the furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as the liquor license, are for sale. If someone is interested in purchasing the Corner Kitchen concept, he is open to that too.

“From the bottom of our hearts thank you, Dayton,” the release said. “We love you and will cherish the memories we’ve made together.”

MORE DETAILS

Corner Kitchen, located at 613 E. Fifth St., will be open 5 to 9 p.m. today through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

In Other News
1
Coroner: 1 dead, 2 injured in Miami County crash
2
Man accused of shooting relative who reportedly tried to intervene...
3
Butler County Jail facing civil rights lawsuit as it prepares to house...
4
3 vehicles hit, including cruiser, during chase that reaches 100-plus...
5
Cocktail making is highlight at DAI event where people can vote on...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.