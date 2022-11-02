dayton-daily-news logo
Semi driver swerves to avoid collision in 3-vehicle crash on US 127, deputies say

By
1 hour ago

A semi driver who swerved to avoid a sports car that made a U-turn Wednesday afternoon struck a different car that also hit a car in a three-vehicle injury crash in Darke County.

A 2017 Peterbilt semi was headed south on U.S. 127 around 2 p.m. swerved to avoid a collision when a northbound orange Ford Mustang making a U-turn pulled into the path of the truck driven by Robert Klingshirn, 58, of Fort Recovery, according to a preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

ExploreWashington Twp. roundabout to close for installation of new steel light poles

The semi did not hit the Mustang, but struck a 2013 Buick also headed south on U.S 127 driven by Tracy Canada, 47, of Greenville, who lost control of his vehicle and traveled over a concrete median and hit a 2013 Honda driven by Laura Luginbuhl, 42, of the village of Gettysburg, deputies said.

A passenger in Canada’s car, Phillip Weiss, was taken to Wayne Health with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

