Semi driver swerves to avoid collision in 3-vehicle crash on US 127, deputies say

A 2017 Peterbilt semi was headed south on U.S. 127 around 2 p.m. swerved to avoid a collision when a northbound orange Ford Mustang making a U-turn pulled into the path of the truck driven by Robert Klingshirn, 58, of Fort Recovery, according to a preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The semi did not hit the Mustang, but struck a 2013 Buick also headed south on U.S 127 driven by Tracy Canada, 47, of Greenville, who lost control of his vehicle and traveled over a concrete median and hit a 2013 Honda driven by Laura Luginbuhl, 42, of the village of Gettysburg, deputies said.