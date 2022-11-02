Washington Twp. roundabout to close for installation of new steel light poles

WASHINGTON TWP. — The new Washington Twp. roundabout at Alex Bell and Mad River roads will be closed for two days beginning Tuesday while new steel light poles are installed.
“Due to issues obtaining the necessary materials, we could not install the permanent steel pole lighting when the roundabout opened on Aug. 17,” the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office said in a release this afternoon. “However, three temporary streetlights on wood poles were installed at that time.”
As announced at the time it was opened, a short closure is necessary to install the new lights, the engineer’s office said. With the materials now delivered, the contractor plans to close the road at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The road will be closed for no more than two days, and a media release will be issued immediately when it is reopened, according to the engineer’s office.
The following will be the posted detours:
- ALEX BELL ROAD WESTBOUND: McEwen Road to Ohio 725 to Ohio 741 to Alex Bell Road.
- ALEX BELL ROAD EASTBOUND: Munger Road to Mad River Road to Yankee Street to Ohio 725 to McEwen Road to Alex Bell Road.
- MAD RIVER ROAD SOUTHBOUND: Whipp Road to Far Hills Avenue (Ohio 48) to Alex Bell Road to McEwen Road to Ohio 725 to Mad River Road.
- MAD RIVER ROAD NORTHBOUND: Yankee Street to Ohio 725 to McEwen Road to Alex Bell Road to Ohio 48 to Whipp Road to Mad River Road.
The new roundabout were designed to improve traffic operations and safety at the intersection and reduce travel times between destinations in West Carrollton, Moraine, Kettering, Centerville and Miami Twp.
It is the first circular intersection in Montgomery County and took about four months to construct.
