Washington Twp. roundabout to close for installation of new steel light poles

“Due to issues obtaining the necessary materials, we could not install the permanent steel pole lighting when the roundabout opened on Aug. 17,” the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office said in a release this afternoon. “However, three temporary streetlights on wood poles were installed at that time.”

As announced at the time it was opened, a short closure is necessary to install the new lights, the engineer’s office said. With the materials now delivered, the contractor plans to close the road at 9 a.m. Tuesday.