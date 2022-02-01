Senator: GE Aviation’s $6.8B deal with Qatar Airways protects Ohio jobs

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, GE Aviation CEO John Slattery, International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers President Matthew Biggs, and IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr celebrated the agreement at the White House.

The GE9X engine on GE Aviation's 747-400 Flying Test Bed. GE Aviation photo

“Ohio has played an important role in the development and testing of the GE9X engine with a talented workforce located in this region,” Slattery said in Brown’s announcement on the deal. “GE Aviation has great history and proven track record of powering freighter aircraft. Today’s launch of the Boeing 777-8 Freighter is great news for the GE9X program and all involved.”

“The world is beginning to see what we’ve always known — that Ohio workers are the best at what they do, and that the future of advanced manufacturing is in our state,” Brown said. “GE Aviation has been driving that innovation and growth for years, building on Ohio’s rich aviation heritage. They’re such an asset to Ohio, and this deal is a huge win for the Ohio workers who are part of GE.”