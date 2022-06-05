Senior Spotlight: Brookville graduate overcame brain injury to complete senior year

It was something he needed help coming to terms with, she said, and a therapist was able to give him tools to cope.

Jessica Booth said the Brookville community was very supportive. Friends helped watch the Booth’s other four younger siblings so Isaac’s dad, Adam Booth, could switch off with Jessica at the hospital.

Brookville schools didn’t count the missed quarter against Isaac, and worked with him to do online schooling so he could finish the first semester of school without needing to come in. Isaac was on track to be among the valedictorians at Brookville High School before he got sick, and the district worked with him so that he wouldn’t lose that status, Jessica said.

Once he was out of the hospital, Isaac’s friends came over and played board games with him, something they’d done frequently before he got sick.

Isaac has since made an almost complete recovery. But he still plans to take a year off to continue healing and attend college the year after. He wants to study computer science and maybe develop video games one day.