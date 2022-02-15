Sephora coming to three more area Kohl’s stores

Sephora locations will be opening within the Kohl’s stores at 6400 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp., 8301 Troy Pike in Huber Heights, and 10800 Innovation Drive in Miamisburg this year. No firm opening dates have been announced.

Introduced in fall 2021, Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot area that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.