Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Sephora coming to three more area Kohl’s stores

Sephora will be added to Kohl’s stores in Sugarcreek Twp., Huber Heights, and Miamisburg in 2022, on the heels of Beavercreek and Troy last year. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Sephora will be added to Kohl’s stores in Sugarcreek Twp., Huber Heights, and Miamisburg in 2022, on the heels of Beavercreek and Troy last year. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By , Staff Writer
5 minutes ago

Sephora, a national beauty store chain, will be added to Kohl’s department stores in Sugarcreek Twp., Huber Heights, and Miamisburg in 2022, according to a statement from Kohl’s. That’s on the heels of similar moves at the Beavercreek and Troy Kohl’s stores last year.

Sephora locations will be opening within the Kohl’s stores at 6400 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp., 8301 Troy Pike in Huber Heights, and 10800 Innovation Drive in Miamisburg this year. No firm opening dates have been announced.

Introduced in fall 2021, Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot area that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.

ExploreKohl's to bring Sephora experience to Austin Landing location

These local additions are three of the 30 total Sephora in Kohl’s locations opening across Ohio this year. Sixteen locations opened throughout the state in 2021.

All Sephora at Kohl’s locations aim to provide a “fully immersive beauty experience” with the help of trained beauty advisors offering personalized consultations, assistance with finding products, along with testing and discovery zones for new or trending products, the company said.

In Other News
1
Oakwood, Northmont latest schools to drop mask mandates
2
Famous comedians among shows coming to Fraze Pavilion
3
Kettering schools superintendent to retire in August
4
New juice bar coming to Wright Dunbar
5
Dayton fire department applicant pool may be most diverse in its...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top