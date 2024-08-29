September is Pedestrian Safety Month

There are many modes of getting from point A to point B. But one universal truth is that everyone is a pedestrian at some point in a journey. During the pandemic, pedestrian crashes saw a decrease. But that was very likely due to the fact there were fewer vehicles on the street. Pedestrian crashes are on the rise again as a recent AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey reveals that overall driving patterns have rebounded from the depths of the pandemic.

With school back in session and children walking to and from school, the concern for pedestrian safety is at the forefront again for that population.

In Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 2,582 pedestrian crashes in 2023. That is just shy of the number reported for 2019 at 2,603.

A deeper look at the crashes, reveal some trends in the data. More than 75% of pedestrian crashes occur at night. About 70% of crashes involved males as the killed pedestrian. Other contributing factors include speed, alcohol and distractions.

New car technology

Many new vehicles offer advanced driver assist systems (ADAS). Even with new technology, drivers and pedestrians should remain vigilant. Among the ADAS available on vehicles is the front collision warning system. However, one AAA study found that ADAS failure accounted for 11.5% of forward collision avoidance cases and drivers are warned not to rely solely on the system. Drivers should remain engaged with the task of driving and stay focused on the road.

That is why AAA is offer the following tips for drivers and pedestrians.

Safety tips for drivers

Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times.

Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as sunrise, nighttime or bad weather.

Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.

Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing where you can’t see.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street, in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.

Be extra cautious when backing up and look for pedestrians.

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

Avoid distractions while you are walking. If using earbuds or headphones, keep on ear free of the electronic device to hear traffic.

As fall approaches and daylight saving time ends, it will get dark sooner increasing the risk of pedestrian crashes. AAA strongly urged drivers and pedestrians to heed the tips.