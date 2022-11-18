Serious injuries reported after teen hit by vehicle in Dayton

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries Thursday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Dayton.
Around 6:11 p.m., the teen “darted” across Salem Avenue and was hit by a 2020 Ford Explorer turning left onto Salem from Philadelphia Drive, according to a Dayton police incident report.
The Ford was reportedly going approximately 25 mph and the teen was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
He was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the crash report.
It is not clear if anyone has been cited in connection to the incident.
We will update this story as more information is available.
