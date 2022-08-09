dayton-daily-news logo
Services scheduled for mother, daughter killed in Butler Twp. shooting

A photo of Kayla and Sarah Anderson, who both lost their lives in the Butler Twp. mass shooting Aug. 5, 2022,, was displayed in the gym at vigil held at the school Monday afternoon. Jim Noelker/Staff

A photo of Kayla and Sarah Anderson, who both lost their lives in the Butler Twp. mass shooting Aug. 5, 2022,, was displayed in the gym at vigil held at the school Monday afternoon. Jim Noelker/Staff

The funeral services for a woman and her 15-year-old daughter who were killed in a Butler Twp. shooting last week have been set.

Visitation for Sarah J. Anderson, 41, and Kayla E. Anderson is scheduled for Thursday at Christian Life Center on Little York Road from 4 to 8 p.m., according to an obituary from Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home.

ExploreRELATED: Community members honor 4 killed in Butler Twp.: ‘This is our home and always will be’

Pastor Stan Tharp will officiate funeral services Friday at 10 a.m. at Christian Life Center. Interments will follow at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sarah and Kayla were killed Friday at their home on Hardwicke Place. Clyde W. Knox, 82, and his wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78, were also killed in a separate shooting at their home nearby.

The Vandalia-Butler community gathered Monday evening for a prayer vigil honoring the lives of the Knoxes and Andersons. The vigil was at Butler High School, where Kayla was a student.

Kelly Brockman, Sarah’s father and Kayla’s grandfather, spoke during the memorial and asked the community to keep the memory of the mother and daughter alive.

“We know that they’re in total peace,” Brockman said about Sarah and Kayla, adding, “It doesn’t take the sting away.”

ExplorePHOTOS: Vigil honors 4 killed in Butler Twp. shooting

