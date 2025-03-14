Sheriff: Darke County man killed in crash suspected in wife’s homicide, second shooting

The Darke County Coroner’s Office ruled the death of 53-year-old Juanita Maloon a homicide. She died from a gunshot wound to her head.

Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, a 47-year-old Ansonia man arrived at the Maloons' home at Joe Maloon’s request to make a transaction, Whittaker said.

“According to (the man), when he pulled into the drive, he obtained cash from Joe Maloon’s vehicle as instructed and that is when Joe Maloon exited his house and started shooting multiple rounds at him,” the sheriff said.

The man ran back to his Dodge Challenger to leave and was shot multiple times.

As he drove away, Joe Maloon reportedly chased him in a Nissan Pathfinder.

Joe Maloon was shooting at the man while driving after him and ramming the man’s car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicles crashed into opposite fields. Joe Maloon’s SUV reportedly rolled multiple times, and he was thrown from the vehicle.

Joe Maloon died at the scene from his injuries.

CareFlight transported the other man to Miami Valley Hospital, where he continued to receive treatment Friday.

Investigators found a handgun at the crash scene near Joe Maloon. It appeared to be a similar caliber to the gun used on the other man and Maloon’s wife, but forensic testing will be completed to confirm.

Crews also recovered spent shell casings a white powdery substance in packaging near the driveway where the shooting started.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.