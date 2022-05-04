BreakingNews
Have you seen father, son missing over a week?
Have you seen father, son missing over a week?

Andres Lopez-Perez, 31, and his son Lucas Lopez-Hernandez, 11, were last seen on Phillips Avenue in Dayton on April 24 at around 6 p.m. | Photos provided by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Local News
By
37 minutes ago

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding a father and son that have been missing for a week and a half.

Andres Lopez-Perez, 31, and his son Lucas Lopez-Hernandez, 11, were last seen on Phillips Avenue in Dayton on April 24 at around 6 p.m. It is unclear whether they left the area on foot or by vehicle.

Lopez-Perez is five feet, three inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Lucas is four feet, three inches tall and weighs about 85 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said detectives were notified earlier today that the pair had gone missing.

Anyone with information on the location of either are asked to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 (HELP), or by dialing 911.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

