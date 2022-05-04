Have you seen father, son missing over a week?

Andres Lopez-Perez, 31, and his son Lucas Lopez-Hernandez, 11, were last seen on Phillips Avenue in Dayton on April 24 at around 6 p.m. It is unclear whether they left the area on foot or by vehicle.

Lopez-Perez is five feet, three inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Lucas is four feet, three inches tall and weighs about 85 pounds.