Have you seen father, son missing over a week?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding a father and son that have been missing for a week and a half.
Andres Lopez-Perez, 31, and his son Lucas Lopez-Hernandez, 11, were last seen on Phillips Avenue in Dayton on April 24 at around 6 p.m. It is unclear whether they left the area on foot or by vehicle.
Lopez-Perez is five feet, three inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Lucas is four feet, three inches tall and weighs about 85 pounds.
The sheriff’s office said detectives were notified earlier today that the pair had gone missing.
Anyone with information on the location of either are asked to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 (HELP), or by dialing 911.
