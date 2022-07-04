Sheriff’s office releases results of Harrison Twp. sobriety checkpoints

The checkpoints were from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at 3696 Salem Ave. near Wheeler Avenue and the corner of Gettysburg Road and Salem Avenue.

At the 3696 Salem Ave. checkpoint, more than 173 vehicles went through it. Four people were cited for not having a driver’s license and seven received warnings for expired registration. One person was tested for possible OVI, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.