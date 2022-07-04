Sheriff’s office releases results of Harrison Twp. sobriety checkpoints

More than 200 people went through two sobriety checkpoints in Harrison Twp. Sunday night.
The checkpoints were from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at 3696 Salem Ave. near Wheeler Avenue and the corner of Gettysburg Road and Salem Avenue.
At the 3696 Salem Ave. checkpoint, more than 173 vehicles went through it. Four people were cited for not having a driver’s license and seven received warnings for expired registration. One person was tested for possible OVI, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
About 67 cars went through the Gettysburg Avenue checkpoint. Two were cited for not having a driver’s license, four were warned for expired registrations and one person received a misdemeanor drug citation, according to the sheriff’s office. One person was tested for possible OVI.
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies and offices from the Combined Agency OVI Task Force conducted the checkpoints. They will be having saturation patrols for the rest of the Fourth of July holiday.
About the Author