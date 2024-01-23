Sheriff’s office seeks help locating missing Tipp City man

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a Tipp City man last seen a week ago.
Willie Couch, 53, was last seen on Jan. 16 in Union Twp.
He is 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Couch is a U.S. Army veteran and may have an altered mental state, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on his location should call the Miami County Communications Center at 911 or 937-440-9911.
