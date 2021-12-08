Shoot Point Blank indoor gun ranges re-branding to Range USA

All new stores that open in 2022 will carry the Range USA name and the company’s 32 locations will be re-branded by the end of March.

“Our mission is to develop responsible gun owners,” Tom Willingham, Shoot Point Blank and Range USA founder and CEO, said in a release. “As part of that mission, we want to set the standard for modern, approachable, safe indoor gun ranges. We want to be the place everyone thinks of when saying ‘let’s go to the range’ — America’s gun range. Our new, easy-to-remember name will allow us to better do that.”