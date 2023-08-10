Shooting reported in Dayton; Police investigating

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

Police are investigating after a report of a shooting in Dayton Thursday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Dispatch records said that the shooting was reported at 4:15 p.m. in the first block of South Monmouth Street, and that the intersection of East Fourth and South Monmouth streets is closed due to the investigation.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

