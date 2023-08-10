Shooting reported in Dayton; Police investigating

Police are investigating after a report of a shooting in Dayton Thursday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Dispatch records said that the shooting was reported at 4:15 p.m. in the first block of South Monmouth Street, and that the intersection of East Fourth and South Monmouth streets is closed due to the investigation.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
