Shooting reported in East Dayton Sunday afternoon

ajc.com

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A shooting in East Dayton was reported Sunday afternoon.

Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:38 p.m. near the 3200 block of East Fourth Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch could not confirm additional details at the moment.

We will update as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Xenia ‘Sidewalk Saturdays’ to showcase downtown small businesses...
2
Lawmakers propose bill that makes it a crime to shoot drone video...
3
Chronic absenteeism is still a problem, but area schools report...
4
Road projects in Montgomery, Warren counties get ODOT funds
5
Time to renew the 2017 small business tax cuts

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.