Shooting reported in East Dayton Sunday afternoon

A shooting in East Dayton was reported Sunday afternoon.
Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:38 p.m. near the 3200 block of East Fourth Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch could not confirm additional details at the moment.
We will update as we learn more.
