BreakingNews
Napoli’s serving New York style pizza in new Beavercreek location

Shooting reported in Harrison Twp

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

A shooting was reported in Harrison Twp. late Friday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received the report around 11:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of North Dixie Drive.

It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Red Carpet Tavern, a Dayton bar known for its karaoke, is for sale
2
Woman survived Xenia tornadoes and Memorial Day tornadoes
3
Affordable housing pitch at Yellow Springs soccer site owned by school...
4
Here is where to find Nashville’s Peach Truck in this area
5
1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash in West Carrollton

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top