Shooting reported in Harrison Twp

A shooting was reported in Harrison Twp. late Friday morning.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received the report around 11:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of North Dixie Drive.
It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.
We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Red Carpet Tavern, a Dayton bar known for its karaoke, is for sale
2
Woman survived Xenia tornadoes and Memorial Day tornadoes
3
Affordable housing pitch at Yellow Springs soccer site owned by school...
4
Here is where to find Nashville’s Peach Truck in this area
5
1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash in West Carrollton
About the Author