1 in critical condition, suspect detained in shooting near RTA hub in Dayton

“Upon arrival (police) located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall. “Officers rendered air and requested a medic. That individual was removed to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.”

“We have an emergency on Fourth and Jefferson; somebody got shot three times,” a 911 caller told dispatch.

The caller said two people were arguing and one of them shot the other person in the chest. The shooter reportedly fled the scene.

Multiple private and city cameras captured the incident. Investigators used cameras to locate the suspect several blocks away, Hall said.

The suspect is being interviewed by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit.

Crews also recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting.

Hall said a motive hasn’t been determined in the shooting. There were several witnesses who are speaking with investigators.

The RTA services at the North Main Street hub are on hold as police process the scene.

Hall said downtown Dayton has a lower crime rate than other areas in the city and is generally a safe place.

“These incidents of violent crime are somewhat rare,” he said.